Allen Z. Glick, 78, of Tenafly, N.J., unexpectedly passed away on March 24. He was a loving husband, father and zaydie. He was survived by Sue, the love of his life for over 53 years, along with their children, Michael (Michelle) Glick of Potomac, and Alyssa (David) Schlossberg of Tappan, N.Y.; and beloved grandchildren, Sam, Lizzie and Abbie Glick and Rayna, Zev and Avi Schlossberg.

Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Israel of the Palisades, 1585 Center Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024, cbiotp.org.