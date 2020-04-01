Edward Alan Geltman, of Washington, passed away on March 28, at the age of 74. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ann Glass Geltman; children, Andrew (Stephanie) Geltman, Jeffrey Geltman and Rachel Geltman; and siblings, Patricia Repmann and Richard (Joann) Geltman. He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Muriel Geltman.

Ed grew up in Hillside, N.J., where he attended Hillside High. He then went on to earn degrees at Franklin & Marshall College and George Washington University Law School. Ed and Liz met at a meeting on anti-trust issues in healtcare, and were married in January 1989. Ed began his career at the Federal Trade Commission and then worked at Squire Patton Boggs for 47 years.

Contributions may be sent to CUNY School of Public Health Foundation, Inc., 55 W. 125th St., New York, NY 10027, Memo: Edward A. Geltman Memorial Fund. Online donations can be made at sph.cuny.edu/giving2/ and then indicate Edward A. Geltman Memorial Fund.

Arrangements by Sol Levinson and Bros.