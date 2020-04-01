Nanette Fields (nee Latt), of Potomac, passed away on March 19, 2020. She was 89. She was born on July 27, 1930, in Atlantic City, N.J., to Harry and Rebecca Jacobs. Her beloved ahusband of 67 years, Norman Fields, preceded her in passing on Dec. 23, 2018.

Nanette is survived by her three adoring children, David Fields, Deborah Fields Vieder (Thomas) and Michael Fields (Stacey); her cherished granddaughter, Rachael Vieder Linowes (Brett); and her precious great-granddaughter, Iris Gillian Linowes. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.