These chocolate crepes are perfect for Passover

By Emily Paster

When it comes to Passover cooking and baking, my favorite flour is not the dreaded matzah cake meal, which can make baked goods dense and heavy. It’s teff flour. An ancient grain native to eastern Africa, teff is most familiar to Americans as the basis for injera, the spongy, fermented flatbread served at Ethiopian restaurants. But most of us know very little about teff beyond that.

Teff is a tiny seed native to East Africa that functions much like a whole grain in cooking. It is incredibly nutritious, with calcium, protein, vitamin C, fiber, iron and no gluten. Teff is not hametz, or one of the five grains prohibited during Passover, but some do consider it to be kitniyot. If avoiding kitniyot is not part of your Passover observance, then the eight-day festival is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with this ancient food.

Whole grain teff can be made into a hearty porridge, but it is the flour ground from the seed that I love. Teff flour has a fine texture and a nutty flavor that tastes absolutely delicious with the one thing that helps me through the eight days of Passover: chocolate. Look for teff flour, such as that made by Bob’s Red Mill, at gr2ry stores with a wide selection of gluten-free products or online.

I have used teff flour to make Passover-friendly chocolate cake and brownies, but one of my favorite teff flour recipes are these crepes. Breakfast during Passover can be challenging, especially if, like me, you love a sweet start to the day. No pancakes! No waffles! But these teff flour crepes go a long way toward satisfying my sweet breakfast cravings.

You can fill these chocolate-flavored crepes with anything you like, from Nutella to jam to whipped cream. I like to spread the still-warm crepe with butter and then add a sprinkle of sugar for a simple, not-too-sweet-but-still-super-satisfying breakfast or snack.

Ingredients

1 cup teff flour

1 1/2 cups milk

2 eggs

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (can be omitted if not kosher for Passover)

Pinch salt

Directions

Combine all of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer batter to a jar or plastic container with a lid and cover. Allow batter to rest in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours and up to overnight. To make the crepes, preheat a 10-inch nonstick crepe pan over medium-high heat. (If you don’t own a crepe pan, use a nonstick skillet.) Cut 11 squares of wax or parchment paper to hold the finished crepes. Whisk the batter to combine again and add a splash of milk if it appears too thick. Pour 1/4 cup of batter into the preheated crepe pan and immediately swirl the batter around the pan for an even coating. (Be careful just to thinly coat the bottom of the pan or the crepes will not cook through and be too thick. The first crepe often comes out wonky, so don’t be discouraged.) Cook the crepe for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until the top appears dry. Remove pan from heat and using a thin, flexible spatula, carefully loosen the edges of the crepe. Flip crepe onto wax or parchment paper. Return pan to heat and repeat with remaining batter, stacking finished crepes on top of one another with paper in between and cover with a towel. Serve warm with your preferred filling, folding filled crepes into quarters. Serves 4-6.

