Letters | April 8, 2020

Not the whole story of Mike Tabor

Thank you for writing such an informative and affirming article about Mike Tabor (“Not Dark Yet,” April 2). I am blessed to call Mike my brother-in-law and I am continually inspired by his activist spirit and commitment to justice. It’s important for your readers to know that Mike has a muse — his devoted wife and life partner, Esther Siegel. Esther works the farm markets and community-supported agriculture systems with Mike, manages the finances and transcribes the torrent of projects that move through him. She is also a partner in political activism and hosts many gatherings in their home.

Together, they have nurtured their daughter, Adina, a clinical social worker, who was actively involved in Habonim Dror Camp Moshava. Mike has two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Ben. To complete the picture of this iconoclastic man, it is important to mention that his community includes a family that both humors and respects his devotion to the cause of creating a just and environmentally responsible world.

RABBI HANNA TIFERET SIEGEL

Victoria, British Columbia

The complicated commitment to honor the dead

Thank you for including the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in your article about the impact that COVID-19 is having upon funerals and families in their time of need (“Funerals become less hands-on in coronavirus pandemic,” April 2).

Whatever limited comfort and assistance we can provide in these extraordinary times is due to the dedication and commitment of our essential Garden of Remembrance staff memberswho, while taking every precaution, potentially risk their well-being to assist others. We are grateful to them, to our partners at synagogues and funeral homes, and to our bereaved families for their remarkable commitment to “kavod hamet,” honoring the deceased, the most important and valued mitzvah, enabling and requiring one to perform a loving obligation and task that cannot be repaid.

I look forward to the upcoming days when we will be able to embrace the family and friends of our loved ones whom we have lost to provide the love, comfort and solace they deserve.

GLENN EASTON

Clarksburg

The writer is exective director of Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park.

Is Trump good for the Jews?

Regarding “The Jewish case for President Donald Trump” (Voices, March 19): In what alternate universe is Josh Hammer living? He believes Donald Trump is the best candidate in 2020 when it comes to Jewish issues. As key reasons, he cites moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognition of Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. Neither of which makes America or Israel safer.

His Jewish advisers include Stephen Miller, the man behind separating refugee children from their mothers. How Jewish is that?

President Trump has lied repeatedly and then attacked and insulted those who have brought his lies to his attention. That includes the coronavirus crisis. Hospitals do not have the amount of personal protection equipment he claims to have distributed, states do not have the test kits they need and he has been accused of directing suppliers not to send requested orders to states whose governors have offended him.

His recent turnaround only came when he saw the body bags from New York and when the U.S. death toll approached 3,000. Lastly, no leader, whether in peacetime or wartime, must ever deny responsibility. Donald Trump has, repeatedly. Is he really the best candidate for Jews, or for anyone?

SHELDON A. GOLDBERG

Silver Spring