What to eat on all the other days of Passover

By Linda Morel

People know what to serve at Passover seders: gefilte fish, matzah ball soup, hard-boiled eggs and Bubbe’s brisket. But after consuming those fancy, filling meals, a whole week looms ahead, a time when people are both observing Passover and figuring out what to eat.

Adding to the challenge this year, there is widespread coronavirus, which has made meal planning during Passover more complicated. People are fearful of food shopping, so they visit supermarkets infrequently or rely on food delivery services, which are sometimes overwhelmed with demand. Due to sporadic shortages, ingredients are sometimes unavailable. I’ve learned to make substitutions.

Traditionally, I prefer foods during Passover which are lighter than typical seder dishes and more like the way I usually eat. I gravitate toward the Mediterranean Diet, incorporating Sephardi cuisine into menus. I serve chicken and fish with fresh vegetables and fruit.

Over Passover’s eight days, I like light fare that may not be dressy enough for seders but is simply delicious.

Many of the ingredients in the recipes below can be altered or adjusted as indicated.

Toasted Matzah and Olive Oil | Pareve

This is a tasty snack or hors d’oeuvres.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, or more, if needed

¼ teaspoon garlic powder or onion powder

2 squares of matzah, broken into 4 pieces (8 pieces in all)

Kosher salt to taste

Directions

Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Arrange the matzah pieces on aluminum foil.

Place the olive oil and garlic or onion powder in a small pot. Heat over a medium-low flame until warm.

Slide the matzah into the oven. Bake for 2-3 minutes, or until warmed through and browning on the edges. Remove the matzah from the oven. Brush the olive oil mixture lightly on the matzah. Sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately.

Fish Tagine | Pareve

Serves 6-8

Moroccan Jews adore tagines, which are slow-cooked stews. This recipe is a main dish in one pot.

Ingredients

Nonstick vegetable spray or oil for coating

Kosher salt to taste

4 potatoes, any kind, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices

6 (6-ounce) skinned fish fillets, such as snapper,

halibut, cod or tilapia

4 tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch slices, or use canned

tomatoes

⅓ teaspoon turmeric

1 cup water

2 lemons, cut into ¼-inch slices

10 parsley sprigs or cilantro springs, finely chopped

8 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon white pepper, or use black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil, or any cooking oil

Directions

Coat a large Dutch oven with nonstick spray or oil. Sprinkle a little salt on the sliced potatoes, and arrange them in the bottom of the Dutch oven. They can overlap. Sprinkle a little salt on the fish fillets. Cover the potatoes with fish. Then add a layer of tomatoes.

Mix the turmeric into the water and pour it in. Cover the Dutch oven and simmer over a low flame, until the potatoes are slightly tender, about 15 minutes after the water comes to a simmer.

Squeeze a couple of lemon slices over the top. Sprinkle in the parsley, garlic and pepper.

Cover and simmer until the fish is flaky, about 20 minutes. Spoon olive oil over the dish.

Place the remaining lemon slices over the top and serve immediately.

Ratatouille | Pareve

Yield: 8 servings

This Provencal vegetable medley is as healthy as it is delicious.

Ingredients

2 medium eggplants, skinned and cut into 1-inch cubes

½ pound mushrooms, sliced. Use canned mushrooms if fresh ones are unavailable.

Salt and pepper to taste

2 medium zucchini or yellow squash, diced

1 medium onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 plum tomatoes, diced, or used canned tomatoes

1 teaspoon thyme leaves, crushed

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, or

any vinegar on hand

Directions

In a large saucepan, sauté the eggplant and mushrooms in olive oil over a medium flame.

Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir until lightly browned. Add the zucchini, onion, garlic and tomatoes. Stir until the vegetables soften, about 20 minutes. Add more oil, if needed.

Sprinkle in the thyme. Add the lemon juice and vinegar, mixing well.

Serve hot or at room temperature. Or refrigerate covered for up to 2 days and serve hot or cold.

Linda Morel is a Philadelphia-based food writer.