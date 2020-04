Leonard Rosenberg, of North Bethesda, died March 27 at age 94. He received a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and was an economist at the Agency for International Development, Department of State. He was a member of Ohr Kodesh Congregation.

Survivors include his wife, Miriam Rosenberg, children, Samuel Rosenberg and Hilda Rosenberg; grandchildren, Zachary Rosenberg, Rebecca Rosenberg, Joshua Rosenberg, Joshua Temin and David Temin; and a great-grandson.