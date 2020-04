Marcia Goldman, of Bethesda, passed away April 1 at age 92. She was the wife of the late Morton Goldman and is survived by her children, Lise and Lee Goldman, and their spouses; and three grandchildren. She was born in New York to Samuel and Celia Strunsky and received her bachelor’s degree from New York University. Donations may be made to the UCLA Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research.