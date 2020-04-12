Harley Felstein, of Rockville, died on March 11. Hte was 73. He was the beloved husband of Carren (Carey) Oler; loving father of David Felstein (Erin Felstein), Benjamin Felstein and the late Michael Felstein. He was the cherished grandfather of Damien, Wolfe and Samantha; and the loving son of the late Meyer and Mary Felstein. He is also survived by former wives Karen Felstein and Alexene Silver, step-children, step-grandchildren and many cousins.

Contributions may be made to The Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington, Art Hessel, 3201 Davenport Street NW, Washington, DC 20008 or B’nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852.