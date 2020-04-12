Gary Dubin, of Rockville, passed away on April 1 at the age of 72. He is survived by his siblings, Eileen “Cookie” Gross, Arthur (Lynn) Dubin and Mark (Darlene) Dubin; nieces and nephews, Stuart Gross, Lisa (Gus) Acuna, Michael (Donna) Truitt, Rachel (Justin) Browder, Zachary (Tracy) Dubin, Lily Dubin, Jason (Ana) Dubin, Brian (Beth) Dubin and Toby (Dave) DiCocco; great-nieces and -nephews, AJ Gross, Michael “Mickey” Gross, Alex Acuna, Sylvie Browder, Beau Browder, Perry Dubin, Logan Dubin, Asher Dubin, Andi Dubin, Chase DiCocco, Caitlin DiCocco and Kendall DiCocco.

Contributions may be sent to Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852.