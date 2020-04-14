Benny Gantz gets 48-hour extension of deadline to form Israeli government

Benny Gantz was given a 48-hour extension of his mandate to form a government.

President Reuven Rivlin extended the two-week deadline by another two days on Monday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who on Tuesday met Gantz for talks about an emergency unity government amid the coronavirus crisis, recommended Gantz receive the extension, Israel Hayom reported.

If Netanyahu and Gantz fail to work out a power-sharing deal, Israel is likely headed toward another election, its fourth April 2019.

Gantz’s Blue and White coalition fell apart over his decision to negotiate with Netanyahu. Gantz had promised during the last election, in March, that he would not share power with Netanyahu.

“The emergency situation forced me to accept upon myself to give up on my declaration that I would not sit in a government with Netanyahu,” Gantz said in a speech Monday.

(JTA)