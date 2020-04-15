Letters | April 15, 2010

For the love of ‘Shtisel’

I enjoyed watching “Shtisel” during the coronavirus lock down. It brought back many memories of 35 years ago when, as a teenage immigrant from Haiti, I worked for a whole year within the ultra-Orthodox community in Borough Park, Brooklyn, first as a janitor at the Bnos Zion of Bobov school, then as an order picker at Paskesz Kosher food warehouse.

I was fortunate to work alongside a “cool,” young Orthodox man who gave me an insider’s view of Orthodox Jewish life from A to Z: from matchmaking rules to weddings and family life, holidays meaning, kosher food, etc. etc.

These were fascinating stories to me and instilled in me a deep love and respect for Jewish life and Israel. I became and remain a loyal friend of Israel. I also admire the peaceful and simple pace of Shabbat and the various holidays. I believe “Shtisel,” the series, needs to be part of schools’ curriculum to instill understanding and appreciation between different cultures and people.

JONAS ALEXANDRE

Limerick, Pa.

Trump’s heavy burden

What was Sheldon Goldberg hoping to achieve with his letter “Is Trump good for the Jews?” (April 9)? Surely he did not expect to change the opinion of those who support President Trump with comments such as “Trump has lied repeatedly,” inferring that it is the president’s fault that hospitals lack personal protective equipment and that states have insufficient test kits.

There are far too many individuals involved in procurement of these items to lay the blame on the president. Goldberg’s letter is merely another attempt to sway potential voters’ opinion with a left-leaning political viewpoint.

Who is likely to be influenced? The same number who might be influenced by my response: very few in this sharply divided country. I wish far more of us would be concerned with overcoming COVID-19, instead of throwing mud at the man who was elected as our president, and has the task of leading the nation through this catastrophic pandemic.

STANLEY ORMAN

Rockville

The Goldberg crisis

It was shocking to read the letter by Sheldon Goldberg in the Apr. 9 edition. This nation is facing the greatest threat to our existence from the pandemic and from an economic collapse. We don’t need a third crisis that undercuts public confidence in our leadership at a time when unity must be achieved. This third crisis is what Goldberg brings us.

His issue is not religion related, but plain old political. His comments reflect a deep animosity towards Trump, using a Jewish connection as a weapon. He suggests that moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem does not make America and Israel safer. He ignores the executive order to fight anti-Semitism on campuses and Trump’s well-known strong support for Israel. He implies that Trump is responsible for the shortage of equipment to fight the coronovirus epidemic.

The danger is that some people will believe him.

WARREN MANISON

Potomac