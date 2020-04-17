David Jay Levenson, of Rockville, died on April 11 at age 77. Born in Brookline, Mass., in 1942, David was a proud graduate of Brookline High School, where he served as president of his senior class before completing his bachelor’s degree at Brandeis University. David received his juris doctor degree from Boston College Law School, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif. He moved to Washington to work for the Securities and Exchange Commission and later transitioned to private practice, serving as a partner at a number of prominent global law firms headquartered in the Washington area.

A devoted husband and adoring father, David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louisa; his three children, Liza (Nathan) of Ottawa, Ont., Steven (Whitney) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and William (Erin) of Kensington and four grandchildren, Astrid, David, Leo and Zelda.

Donations may be made to the Louise A. Levenson Science Scholarship Fund, established in honor of David’s sister, at Brookline High School.