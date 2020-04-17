Marilyn Eleanor Davidov (née Levin)

Marilyn Eleanor Davidov passed away on April 7 at age 89 at her home in St. Petersburg, Fla. Born in Washington, she also lived in Maryland and Florida. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Davidov and companion of the late Alan Samuels. She was the beloved mother of Robin Davidov (Christopher Lerbs), Wendy Kelman (Gary) and Carole Schechner (Richard); loving sister of Martha Miller, Martin Levin (Susan) and Charles Levin (Cindy Flowers); grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two.

Eleanor was a founding docent at the Hirshhorn Museum where she served for over 30 years. She owned Courtyard Antiques in Annapolis and served on the board of the Chesapeake Academy.

Donations may be made to the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg.