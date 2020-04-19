Federation commits $50,000 toward HFLA’s zero-interest emergency loan program

In response to the financial distress facing members of the Jewish community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hebrew Free Loan Association of Greater Washington announced an emergency loan program to provide zero-interest loans to qualified Jewish borrowers in need across the District, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. To support this effort, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington has granted HFLAGW $50,000 from the Federation’s Jewish Community COVID-19 Response Fund to increase the number of interest-free loans distributed, as well as the threshold amount to support individuals and families.

“We are incredibly encouraged by the outpouring of support from our community and its Federation and will do everything in our power to keep ahead of this virus and help those in need,” said HFLAGW President David Farber.

The loans of up to $1,500 will help with expenses related to the outbreak, including medical costs, lost wages, additional childcare needs, and other necessary incidentals. These loans will be processed and finalized on an expedited basis, typically within 1-2 business days.

Those in need of greater assistance (up to $15,000 for individuals and families) are encouraged to review loan guidelines and consider applying for a traditional HFLAGW loan.