Shirley Bess Steinberg (née Clayman), of Chevy Chase, passed away on April 16. She was 98. Shirley was one of four children born in Washington to the late Harry and Rebecca Clayman. During World War II, she met Bernard Steinberg, and the two were married. She is survived by her children, Ellen (Gil) Gordon and Douglas (Sarah) Steinberg; grandchildren, Adam Gordon (Kari Hexem), Lisa (Marc) Rogol, Benjamin Steinberg and Rebecca Steinberg; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Rogol, Moe Gordon and Alexa Rogol. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of sixty years, Bernard Steinberg; siblings, Stanley (Jeanne) Clayman, Melvin (Edith) Clayman and Dolly (Frank) Abrams; and her parents, Rebecca and Harry Clayman.

Shirley’s family is deeply grateful to Corazon Remocal, Sharenly Leal, Jeanet Bathan and Anabel Cinco for their deep devotion to and loving care of Shirley in her last years. She would not have lived as long or as well without them.

Contributions in her memory may be made to JSSA Hospice Service, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850. Services provided by Sol Levinson & Bros.