Dr. Nathan Katz died on April 13. He was 94. He was born and raised in Washington, the son of Phillip and Lena Katz. His sister Ida Schneider died in 2009. His sister Helen Kaplan died in 2018. He later gained a loving stepmother, Lisa Grundwag, and a brother, Stanley Kotler.

Nathan spent his youth working in his family’s local store at 23rd and N streets, NW. He obtained his D.D.S. from the Dental School at Georgetown University in 1948, while serving in the Navy as a corpsman and then as a dentist. He married Lee Parker Katz (died, 1974). They moved back to the Washington area where Nathan worked as a family dentist and they raised their two daughters. In 1972, Nathan married Ruthe Turover Katz (died 2011).

A dedicated philanthropist, he volunteered his dental services to Jewish Russian immigrants, and to the elderly at the Hebrew Home for the Aged and also taught part time at the University of Maryland Dental School Clinic.

He leaves behind his beloved children and in-laws, Laura and Terry Huff, Liz Katz and Ricardo Hernandez, Sue Immerman and Tom Kenney, Anita Schwartz (died 1998) and Bradley Schwartz, Mark Immerman (died 2012) and Robin Freedenfeld; his beloved grandchildren and in-laws; Annie and Daniel Hirsch, Alicia and Ryan Miller, Alexander Immerman, Graham and Jessica Immerman, Leah Katz-Hernandez and Daniel Katz-Hernandez; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Samuel and Theodore Hirsch, and August and Emilia Miller.

Donations can be made to the “Dr. Nathan and Lee Katz Student Success Fund” at Gallaudet University, 800 Florida Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20002; or to Deaf Services Program at the Jewish Social Service Agency, 200 Wood Hill Road, Rockville, MD 20850.