Sylvia Frank passed away on April 1 at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring. She was born in Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 2, 1927. Sylvia attended Cornell University as a constitutional law major. While at Cornell, she met her future husband, Bob. They married in 1949.

Sylvia worked for many years as a psychiatric social worker. She enjoyed and was especially proud of her work with adolescents as one of the founding staff members at the Regional Institute for Children and Adolescents (RICA) in Rockville, and in her private practice.

Sylvia is survived by her children, Jim and Kathleen Frank of Alexandria, Jeff Frank of High Point, N.C., Jackie Mulcare Frank of Silver Spring, Ellen and Dan Rubenson of Ashland, Ore., Lisa Frank of Ashland, and David Premo of Pittsburgh, Pa.; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Planned Parenthood or the American Civil Liberties Union.