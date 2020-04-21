Marian Briefel, of Silver Spring, passed away on April 14, from complications of COVID-19. She was 90. Marian was predeceased by Harold Briefel, her beloved husband of 64 years. She is survived by son Kenneth and daughter Gail; by grandchildren Jason (Ashley), Steven (Lindsay) and Elana; and great-grandchildren Magnolia and Annabelle. A longtime resident of Silver Spring, Marian’s joy in life came from her family and from playing Mahjong. Donations may be made to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund or Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, donate.wck.org.