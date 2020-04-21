Alfred Ephraim Brenner, Ph.D., of Chevy Chase, died on April 13. He was 88. Al was born on Sept. 11, 1931, to Ricky Levine and Hyman Brenner. He grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y., and studied physics at MIT. Throughout his long career, he was an investigator and leader in high-energy physics and supercomputing. He taught physics at Harvard University, headed the Computing Department at Fermilab (Batavia, Ill.), directed the John von Neumann Supercomputing Center (Princeton, N.J.) and worked for many years at the Institute for Defense Analyses (Alexandria) until his retirement.

He was the cherished husband of Natalie Brenner; brother of Samuel Brenner and Judith Rustin; former spouse of Rosamond Brenner; father of Tamara Brenner, Kendra Kroll and Lyle Brenner; and treasured uncle, grandfather, stepfather, friend and colleague.

Contributions can be made to the Union of Concerned Scientists.