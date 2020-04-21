Bernard David Billian, of Rockville, passed away on April 10. He was 90. Bernard “Bernie” was born on March 7, 1930m in the Bronx, N.Y. After graduating from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 1953, he became a licensed pharmacist and served two years in the Army. He was a career civil servant, completing more than 30 years with the U.S. Patent Office and the Food and Drug Administration.

In 1955, he met Elaine Cohen and they wed in 1956, going on to have four children. After retiring in 1988, Bernie spent his time in volunteer activities and photography.

Bernie was preceded in death by parents, Isidore and Esther; and siblings, Stanley and Pearl. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; children, Carl (Ann), Stephan (Tatyana), Mitchell (Margie) and Elliot (Heather); nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leonard. Donations may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.