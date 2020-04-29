Samuel H. Moerman, of Potomac, passed peacefully at his home on April 1. He was born on Sept. 30, 1913, and served in World War II as a lieutenant in the Navy. He was a law partner with Laroe, Winn, Moerman and Donovan. He also was president of American-Hawaiian Shipping Co., argued cases before the Supreme Court, and was lead attorney on the development of the World Trade Center.

He was the beloved husband of Donna Moerman; father of Gail Katz-Becker, Lisa Conners and Rebecca Nordstrom; loving brother of Betty Ferguson, the late Irving Moerman, the late Nathan Moerman and the late Mary Kurtz. Also survived by grandchildren, Debbie Connors, Lori Connors and Abram Katz; and by four great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to GW Law Alumni Fund law.gwu.edu/giving. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.