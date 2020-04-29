Alice Miller

Alice Boschan Miller died of a stroke on March 26. Alice was born in Vienna, Austria, on Jan. 14, 1923. Her father was a lawyer and her mother a duplicate bridge player and member of the 1937 Austrian World Championship women’s bridge team.

After Kristallnacht, her parents had the opportunity to leave the country if they left their assets to Austria. They escaped to Italy and sent Alice on the Kindertransport to England.

The family reunited in New York City and then moved to Washington, where Alice finished high school and then college at night.

In 1943, Alice married Herman Stein in Washington. Herman worked for the Occupation Forces, and they were stationed in Vienna after the war. They divorced in 1955. She married Carl Miller, of Maryland. He died of sarcoma 2002.

Alice is survived by a daughter from her first marriage, Susan Fain; a daughter from her second marriage, Joan Miller; and a son from Carl’s first marriage, David Miller. She is also survived by her children’s spouses and their children. Donations can be made to HIAS.