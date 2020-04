Iris G. Mensh, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., died on April 11. She was the beloved wife of Donald Mensh; devoted mother of Brandt Mensh (Tami) and Kimberly Weinberg (Larry); loving sister of Judy Avrunin; cherished grandmother of Alexa and Dillon Weinberg, and Justin, Jenna and Jordyn Mensh. Donations can be made to the CDP Covid-19 Response Fund or Alzheimer’s Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.