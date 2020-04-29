Phyllis Bloomfield Fielding Khleifat passed away unexpectedly on April 12. She was 90. She was born in Newark, N.J., on Oct. 13, 1929, the youngest of three children of Sarah and Max Bloomfield. She received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Upsala College. She was a teacher in Montgomery County and worked in cosmetics at Bloomingdales. She was co-founder of the Middle East Bakery in Beltsville and a harness racehorse owner and traveled every weekend to the races.

Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Fayez Khleifa; daughters, Mona Shane, Dana Newman (Jeff), Wendy Lang and Jody Sklar (Gary); seven grandchildren, Lindsay and Justin (Dina) Shane, Garrett, Tyler and Darryl Lang, and Miles and Travis Sklar. She also had a beloved stepson, Aladin (Aznive), and his children, Taleen, Sami and Rami.