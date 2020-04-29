Phyllis Ruth Foreman, of Bethesda, died on April 11. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Foreman; devoted mother of Scott Foreman, Ronald Foreman and the late Stuart Foreman; loving grandmother of Sarah (James) Scullin, Meredith (Jeffrey Emershaw) Foreman and William Foreman; great-grandmother of Thomas Scullin, Susanna Scullin, George Scullin and Nora Foreman; and loving aunt and cousin to many. Donations may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.