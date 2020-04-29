Susan Kentoff

Susan Lipp Kentoff, of Jupiter, Fla., died peacefully on March 22. She was born on May 21, 1938, in Omaha, Neb., to Louis Ellis Lipp and Dorothy Kropman Lipp. After graduating from Central High School in Omaha, she enrolled in the University of Illinois and then the University of Nebraska — Omaha where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Susan worked as an advertising copywriter at Carson Pirie Scott in Chicago and, later, as a freelance copywriter for retail stores, a travel agent, an aerobics instructor and a tour guide at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, David Richard Kentoff; her devoted sons, Michael of Washington and Eric of Jupiter; her wonderful granddaughter, Lucy; her cherished daughters-in-law, Maureen (Meharg) and Renee (Ellis); her loving sister, Myra Lipp Sanderman, and brother-in-law, Maurice Sanderman; and faithful dog, Molly.

Donations can be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation, parkinson.org.