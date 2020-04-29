Susan Fonner, of Rockville, passed away on April 19. She was born Zilli Goldmann in Wurzburg, Germany, on Feb. 26, 1933. With the assistance of her mother’s family in New York, her family was able to secure immigrant visas to America, leaving Wurzburg in the late spring of 1939. She graduated from Columbia Law School in 1956. She had a long career in government as a legislative drafts person.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert Fonner; two children, Matthew (Kat) Fonner and Deborah (Richard) Labonski; and three grandchildren, Max, Zachary and Caleb Labonski.

Donations can be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or Yad Vashem. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.