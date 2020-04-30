An antidote for the binge watcher

Finished Netflix today? Even if you haven’t and just want a break from binge watching, Ilya Tovbis wants to see you settled in front of a Jewish or Israeli movie.

His Virtual Cinema, out of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center, is offering to bring quality rather than quantity to your digital device. Think of it as an art house cinema for the mind.

“In some ways, film is a natural medium to put online,” said Tovbis, director of the center’s JxJ cultural arts program

Not long ago, Tovbis was showing films out of Cafritz Hall, a state-of-the-art movie theater at the Edlavitch JCC. When the coronavirus led to shutdowns and stay-at-home orders, Tovbis moved the cinema online. Doing so was not as easy as just hitting play.

Tovbis said he had to negotiate numerous rights and permissions with film distributors. Even those in the film business for the long haul had not prepared for the quick shift. But distributors and cinemas got up to speed quickly.

Tovbis said his team “worked to replicate, as much as possible on digital, the experience of going to the cinema.”

The challenge Virtual Cinema and all cinemas like it face is how to differentiate themselves from streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime.

“Rather than having a channel with several thousand options all for one subscription fee, which, if you are watching a ton of content, turns out to be quite cheap per individual view, we’re interested in the cinema experience,” he said.

The price for tickets ranges from about $7 to $12 — per household. The purchaser has one to three days to screen the film.

Each week the offerings change; new films go up on JxJ’s Virtual Cinema website on Thursday mornings and run for about a week. (If you buy a ticket on the final day, you’ll still have the agreed on number of days to watch a film.)

Beyond the screenings of off-the-beaten-track films not typically in wide release, art house cinemas are prized for their curated film chats. The JxJ Film Club fills that role. Each Wednesday, film watchers meet on Zoom to discuss one film selected in advance from that week’s screenings. Over the past month, this group has been growing steadily, Tovbis reported, drawing up to 30 participants, as newcomers sign in with the now-regulars each week.

Often an invited expert in the topic of the film will provide context and commentary, but Tovbis encourages everyone to stop by and chime in, whether they’re a cinephile or just engaging conversation. The film club is free and each online meeting lasts about 60 to 75 minutes.

“The films we play are really unique,” Tovbis said. “A number of them are from with Israeli distributors, and some come from our smaller Jewish-focused distributors.” He pointed out: “These are titles that you would not be able to find anywhere … now we are able to play them virtually.”

He hopes film goers and others will discover something intriguing to watch beyond Netflix – and there’s no need to shop around because all arthouse cinemas and distributors have agreed to charge the same amount per ticket. That means if you think a JxJ film might be cheaper at another JCC or arthouse in another city, that won’t happen.

“We want people to feel like this is the way continue their film-going exposure at a time when all institutions are having to forgo public audiences,” Tovbis said. “Our audiences can continue to support the theater that they otherwise would have normally attended in person.”

Upcoming films on Virtual Cinema

This coming week’s releases, May 1 through 7, include last year’s German film, “Crescendo.” Loosely inspired by conductor Daniel Barenboim, it details the conflicts a well-known German conductor faces in creating an orchestra comprised of Israeli and Palestinian musicians.

“There Are No Lions in Tel Aviv,” a Hebrew documentary with English subtitles, tells the story of the former chief rabbi of Copenhagen who, in 1935, leaves his post to fulfill a dream: building a zoo in Tel Aviv to teach the love of animals to local children. It’s also the story of Tel Aviv, a settlement built on sand dunes, that has transformed into a world-class cultural, business and financial center.

Tovbis calls “Defiant Requiem” an atypical Cafritz Hall offering because, as an older film, it’s been widely screened. It details the story of a Czech conductor and the orchestra he built at Theresienstadt (Terezín) Concentration Camp during World War II. The screening and a virtual Q&A with Murry Sidlin, creative director and conductor of the film, following the film, are both free.

For more, visit: https://www.jxjdc.org/virtualcinema/