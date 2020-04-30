Another COVID-19 death at Hebrew Home

The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington has seen another death, bringing the deaths at the Rockville facility from COVID-19 to five, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Altogether, 20 residents at the 556-bed nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the staff, 17 have tested positive.

(In a report Wednesday, WJW stated that 37 residents had tested positive. That was actually the number of the residents (20) and the staff members (17) combined.

The death at the Hebrew Home was one of 11 deaths in Montgomery County since Wednesday morning. The county death toll is 229.

The Hebrew Home is part of the Charles E. Smith Life Communities.

In a statement released Wednesday evening to WJW, Brenda L. Rice, vice president of operations for Charles E. Smith Life Communities, said the Hebrew Home took “an aggressive approach” against the coronavirus.

That approach included “instituting temperature and oxygenation checks for all residents three times per day, as well as temperature checks for all team members twice per shift,” according to her statement. It continued:

“Team members with elevated temperatures and/or who have tested positive are instructed to stay home and self-quarantine in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.”

WJW Editor David Holzel contributed to this story.