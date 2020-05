Leslye Elaine Siegel, of Rockville, died on April 24. She was 83. She was the sister of Daniel Siegel and the late Dr. Stanley (surviving, Bena) Siegel. Also survived by loving family members and friends. Contributions may be made to Rabbi Joel Soffin’s Mitzvah work: Jewish Helping Hands, c/o Soffin, 90 Riverside Rd., #4C, NY, NY 20014, jewishhelpinghands.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.