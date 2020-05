Karen Isabelle Maged, of Bethesda, died May 2 after a battle with cancer. She was 78. Karen is survived by her daughter, Hollee Maged Gritz (Steve); her son, David Maged (Marci); her four grandchildren, Micah, Lillie, Jordan and Jacob; and her sister, Susan Lyon.

Karen is preceded in death by her sisters Adrienne Kaufman and Marlene Hecht. Donations can be made to The American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.