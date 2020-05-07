Mollie Edelberg, of Silver Spring, passed away at her home on April 20. She was the beloved wife for 68 years to Nathan Edelberg. She was the devoted mother of Caryl (Paul) Rothberg and Barry (Robin) Edelberg; loving grandmother of Ira (Ilana) Rothberg, Danielle (Evan) Margulis, Sarah Edelberg and Brandon Edelberg. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Phil Weiss, Izzy Weiss, Joe Weiss, Lou Weiss and Max Weiss, and sister, Lena Abrams. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.