Louann Jacobs Deckelbaum of Chevy Chase, passed away on April 30, at the age of 89. A fourth-generation Washingtonian, she was the beloved wife of the late Nelson Deckelbaum; devoted mother of David Deckelbaum and Todd (Holly) Deckelbaum; loving grandmother of Kyle (Katelyn) Deckelbaum and Paige Deckelbaum (Steven Girson); sister-in-law of Mildred Kipperman (the late Sidney Maites and Bernard Kipperman) and the late Sylvia and Myles Kaye.

Contributions may be made to The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland, 8270 Alumni Dr., College Park, MD 20742, or to Miriam’s Kitchen, 2401 Virginia Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20037. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.