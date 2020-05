Stanley M. Cohen, 86, of Chevy Chase, passed away on April 20 after a brave battle against COVID-19.

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick, to the late Harry and Mary Cohen, Stan lived in New York, Montreal and, since the late 1970s, the Washington area. He was proud of his three careers: as a teacher in the New York and Montreal school systems; a reporter, editorial writer and associate editor at the Montreal Star; and, for more than 40 years, regulations quality officer at the Department of Education. Stan served on boards of several community organizations, including as a lifetime board member of Adas Israel Congregation.

He was husband of the late Barbara (Abrams) and Sue Ducat; brother of Annie Sher (Joe); father of Rachel (Jonathan Dinman), Lissa Shorr (Andrew), Norman (Karina Gaige) and Hannah. Grandfather of Robert and Brian Shorr, Bailey and Chloe Dinman, and Eli and William Cohen.

Contributions may be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.