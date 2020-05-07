Barry Cantor, of Silver Spring, passed away on April 25, at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife, Natalie Cantor (nee Zelt); children, Adam (Esti) Cantor and Joshua (Heather) Cantor; sister, Gail Sosnov; grandchildren, Aviva, Tzvi, Yair and Shoshana Cantor. He is predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Anita Cantor.

Contributions may be sent to the Jewish Council for the Aging of Greater Washington, Ohr Kodesh Congregation or Congregation Har Tzeon — Agudath Achim. Services by Sol Levinson and Bros.