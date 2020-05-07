Gertrude Dannenberg Axilrod “Trudy” died on April 10. She was 103. Born in Berlin to Joseph and Cecilie Dannenberg, Trudy and her father fled Germany in 1934 and joined family in Brooklyn, N.Y.

She completed high school and took night classes at Brooklyn College. In 1942, she was hired at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, where she met Benjamin Axilrod. Their marriage in 1943 lasted nearly 55 years.

Trudy earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from George Washington University in 1944. She taught New Math at Peary High School. She conducted lab research in skin cancer and research documentation at the National Institutes of Health. A lifetime member of Hadassah, she volunteered as treasurer of a local chapter.

She is survived by her children, Marian Axilrod Jensen (David), Edith “Edie” Axilrod Neuman (Mark) and Elaine Axilrod Craig (David); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Contributions can be made to Hadassah or The American Cancer Society.