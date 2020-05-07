Jeffrey Scott Blechman passed away on April 30 at age 53. He was a 1984 graduate of Winston Churchill High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland. He was sensitive, creative, passionate about learning and loved the outdoors, music, watching the Redskins and visiting with his family and their pets. He was a loving son to Iris Burke (Fred Burke) and Richard Blechman (Debbie Blechman). He leaves behind his siblings, Jill Wiechert, Andrew Blechman, Linda Mack, Marci Etman, Craig Burke, Harold Burke and Bernie Burke, along with many nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made to the Grassroots Crisis Center, 6700 Freetown Road, Columbia, MD 21044 or grassrootscrisis.org/donate.