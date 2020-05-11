COVID-19 death toll at Hebrew Home rises to 7

As of May 10, 22 residents at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington have tested positive for COVID, and of these 10 have recovered and seven have died. The latter number is up from five since April 30.

Located in Rockville, Hebrew Home of Greater Washington is part of the Charles E. Smith Life Communities. On April 28, the Charles E. Smith Life Communities announced that it will publish its latest COVID-related numbers on its website in order to help family members stay informed. The data, which is supposed to be updated daily, includes positive and negative test results for residents, the number who have recovered from their illness and the number of deaths. It also includes positive and negative test results for staff members, and how many have returned to work after quarantining and recovering.

“The COVID-19 data reflects residents and team members with confirmed positive tests as of the date indicated on the dashboard and is the latest information available as of the date noted,” the April 28 announcement said. “The data is being shared with public health officials and, in combination with other resources, is being used to inform public health decisions.”

Below are the numbers for May 10:

All of the residents who tested positive for coronavirus so far live or lived in the nursing home residences Wasserman and Smith-Kogod. No residents in the Charles E. Smith Life Communities assisted living or independent living residences have tested positive for the coronavirus, although there have been cases among workers.

Even as states begin to lift their individual stay-at-home orders, Charles E. Smith Life Communities will continue to follow guidance from national and state health officials to significantly restrict all visitors and non-essential personnel on its campus, with limited exceptions.

“To safeguard the well-being of your loved ones, it is important that you continue to refrain from visiting our campus at this time,” the institution announced in a May 7 statement on its website. “We will continue to provide you with regular updates, including changes to the visiting restrictions.”

