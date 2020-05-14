Harvey Ira Metro, of Olney, died suddenly on April 18. He was 55.

Harvey was battling Glioblastoma Multiforme IV, an aggressive form of brain cancer, for the past year. He was the husband of 33 years to his high school sweetheart, Lisa Goldstein Metro; devoted father of Brandon, Jarrett and Michael Metro; cherished son of Stuart Metro and Paula Levine and the late Rochelle Stein Metro; and son-in-law of Anita and the late Herb Goldstein. He was the dear brother of Sharon and Marty (Tracy) Metro and brother-in-law of David Goldstein.