Ruth Jacobs, of Silver Spring, died on May 1. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerome Jacobs; loving mother of Barbara Jacobs, Ilene (Ronald) Catzva and Marlene (Al) Cousen; dear sister of Henrietta Asen; cherished grandmother of Ty and Caitlin Gibson, Emily Putney, Daniel Catzva, Erica Flowers, Jessica Daniels and Douglas Cousen; great-grandmother of Jonah and Henry Flowers, Cohen and Beckett Daniels, and Jerome and Jacobie Putney.