Silvia Raboy Green, of Adelphi, passed away on April 28 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of 68 years of Arthur Green; devoted mother of Maxine (Jeff) Bell and Corey (Sherry) Green; loving sister of Judy Friederich of New Jersey; cherished grandmother of Avery Bell and Austin (Reba) Green; loving great-grandmother of Morgan Green. Thanks to James Purvis for his assistance in caring for Silvia. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.