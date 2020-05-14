Ralph Gittleson, of Potomac, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 22. He was 86. Ralph was a proud native Washingtonian who practiced pharmacy for over 60 years.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Phyllis Gittleson; cherished children, Ellen and Steven Gittleson; and his wonderful sister-in-law, second mother, Jerrie Gittleson. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Lois Gadol. He loved and was loved by many extraordinary nieces and nephews and very special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Eva and Frank Gittleson; brothers, Izzy (Anne), Nate (Ruth), Bernie (Jerrie, living); sister, Harriet Gravitz; and by his in-laws, Pearl (Alan) Marks and Joan Begelman (Maury Brown, living).

Ralph donated his body to the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda to advance military medicine. Contributions may be made to Bender Jewish Community Center Inclusion Camp (benderjccgw.org) or to A Wider Circle (awidercircle.org).