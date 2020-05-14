Carla Shapiro Gelband

Carla Gelband died on April 29. Born and raised in New York City, Carla attended the High School of Music and Art and was graduated from Wellesley College in 1956. She lived in the Washington area for more than 60 years.

Carla spent her career in education. For more than 30 years, she taught high school history and political science at Sidwell Friends School, created and led the school’s community involvement and internship programs and mentored countless students. Later, at the Kingsbury Center, she tutored adults in literacy.

She played the flute and piano and sang in many ensembles, including the National Cathedral Choir and the Temple Sinai Chorus. When she developed Alzheimer’s disease and could no longer speak, she hummed for as long as she could, loudly and beautifully.

She leaves behind her husband, Stephen; children, Scott and Joanna; daughter-in-law, Catherine; son-in-law, David; grandchildren, Cate, Sam, Ben and May; and niece and nephew, Maurie and Keith.

Donations can be sent to Martha’s Table in Washington.