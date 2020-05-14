Sylvia Rubin Gasperow passed away peacefully on March 28. She was 95. She was born in Detroit on July 9, 1924, and moved to Washington in 1937 with her mother, Goldie Koenigsberg Rubin (Shakewitz). Her husband of 65 years, William, passed away in 2008.

Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Joyce Schueftan (Oliver), Robin Van Riper (James), Joan Harn (Jeff); four grandchildren, Gioia Komar, Benjamin Zegen, Alex Harn and Lisa Elliott (Nathan); and one great-grandson, Jackson Komar. Donations can be made to Validation Training Institute, P.O. Box 871, Pleasant Hill, OR 97455.