William Eppel

William “Bill” Eppel, of Manhattan, died on April 29 at the age of 89. Bill grew up in Baltimore. After graduating from the University of Maryland and receiving a fellowship for his master’s degree from the University of Illinois, he moved to Paris. He worked in advertising for Prop Art, and later transferred to their Manhattan branch. He later worked as a freelance copywriter.

He is survived by his beloved sister, Shirley Eppel Liberman, of Silver Spring; his devoted nephews, Dr. Mark (Zoraima), of Naples, Fla., and Lawrence (Donna) Liberman of Spotsylvania, Va.; his cherished great-nephews and nieces, Lauren, Justin, Jessica, Carly, Alec and Joshua Liberman and Keyla Padilla; and his dear friends, Chuck Horne, Dorothy Levy and Agnes McKeon. He is predeceased by his parents, Leon and Leah Eppel, and brother- in-law, Sig Liberman. Contributions may be made to the Shaare Tefila Congregation.