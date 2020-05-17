Northern Virginia congregation picks permanent rabbi

Temple B’nai Shalom, a Reform congregation in Fairfax Station, has hired a permanent rabbi. Rabbi David S. Widzer will begin his tenure on July 1.

Widzer is a founding rabbi of Kol Dorot, a Reform Jewish Community, in Oradell, N.J. At Temple B’nai Shalom, he will succeed Rabbi Darryl Crystal, who has been interim senior rabbi since the retirement of founding Rabbi Amy R. Perlin in 2018.

Widzer attended the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, earning a master’s degree in 1999 and was ordained as a rabbi in 2000. Since then, he has served as rabbi in four congregations.

He is married to Karen Loewy, senior counsel at Lambda Legal, a New York-based civil rights organization. They have two children, Judah and Elisheva.