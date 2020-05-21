Eric “Ric” L. Okin, of Rtockville, died on April 30, at age 75. While recuperating from surgery after a fall in March, he died of respiratory failure from COVID-19 pneumonia. Born and raised in Arlington, the son of the late Jeannette and Julius Okin, he attended both Dean College in Franklin, Mass., High Point University in High Point, N.C., receiving a bachelor of science degree in accounting.

He worked at the Department of Education and for the Department of the Navy in the Naval Audit Service. His career with the federal government lasted more than 40 years. Ric was the president of the Arlington Fairfax Jewish Congregation (now Congregation Etz Hayim) serving two terms. His family were founding members there and his bar mitzvah and wedding also took place there. Ric was the lifetime president of the Men’s Club.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Sonya M. Okin; and his daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Michael Gemma and Rebecca and Sam Levy. He leaves three grandchildren, each of whom he adored, Jacob and Alana Gemma and Ian Levy.