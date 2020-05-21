Debra Ann Millenson, of Bethesda, died May 12 at home. She was 72. A retired senior trial attorney at the Department of Labor, she oversaw significant employment discrimination cases for the Office of Federal Contract Compliance’s (OFCCP), winning $14 million from Harris Trust & Savings Bank, the largest monetary recovery in OFCCP history.

Previously, at Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, she litigated complex discrimination cases nationwide. Ms. Millenson was a fellow emeritus of the College of Labor & Employment Lawyers and longtime National Institute for Trial Advocacy faculty member.

After retiring from the Department of Labor, she was senior counsel at a prominent Washington firm and established her own practice. Ms. Millenson earned her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University and her juris doctor degree from University of Michigan Law School.. The daughter of the late Morton B. and Judith Rehmar Millenson, Ms. Millenson grew up in Skokie, Ill. She is survived by her sister, Leslie Millenson of Chicago; by many loving cousins, including Janet Millenson(Herb Edelstein) and Elliott (Wendy) Millenson of Potomac; and a wide circle of caring friends. Donations can be made to National Institute for Trial Advocacy Foundation or Israel Cancer Research Fund.