Dr. Martin L. Lipson, of Potomac, died on April 27. Marty was born in Detroit on March 27, 1942, the son of Beatrice and Jack Lipson. He finished his undergraduate work in three years at the University of Michigan, and then received his medical degree there in 1966.

After an ophthalmology residency at the University of Colorado, he established a general ophthalmology practice in Frederick, Md., in 1970. He retired in 2017 after 47 yearsHe was the beloved husband for 52 years of Wendy (Perlman) Lipson; devoted father of David Lipson (Amy), Marc Lipson (Jill) and Robyn Minkoff (Gregory). He adored his grandchildren, Rachel, Jamie and Spencer Lipson, and Hayden and Alex Minkoff. He is also survived by his brother, Laurence Lipson, his sister, Andrea Lipson, and nieces and a nephew.

Donations can be made to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA chapter or JSSA Hospice of Montgomery County.